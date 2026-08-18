Promise David News: Joins Brighton on loan

David joined Brighton on a season-long loan deal from Royale Union SG on Tuesday.

David played for Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, registering a goal and an assist across four appearances off the bench. He joins the Seagulls after posting impressive numbers with Royale Union SG, tallying nine goals in 24 league matches in 2025/26 and an impressive 50 goal contributions (41 goals, nine assists) in his career with the club. David should find a way to see regular playing time in a much-changed Brighton attack.