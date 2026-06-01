Promise David News: Plays in friendly

David (hip) came off the bench for 20 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan, marking a significant milestone in his return from the hip injury that has kept him sidelined since February.

David had been making progress in his rehabilitation and had been tracked as on course for Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, and his appearance against Uzbekistan confirms he will be available for the tournament. The forward will now push for a role in the attacking rotation alongside Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, having scored nine goals and one assist across 24 Belgian league appearances before the injury struck, with two additional goals across seven Champions League outings underlining his quality at the highest level.