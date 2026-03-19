Prosper Peter Injury: Injured in training

Peter won't play Friday against Lens due to an injury he picked up in training late during the week, Antoine Raguin of Ouest-France reports.

Peter returned from a slight hamstring injury in the last league game, so it's possible he suffered a muscular setback. With Goduine Koyalipou loan-locked for the next game, Lanroy Machine could see increased playing time, with Amine Sbai potentially as the only guaranteed starter up front.