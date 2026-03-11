Prosper Peter Injury: Inks contract extension

Peter signed a contract extension with Angers until 2028, the club announced.

Peter began his youth career with Etoile du Cens and JSC Bellevue in Nantes before joining Angers' academy in 2022, quickly moving up to the U19 side while also appearing in National 2. He signed his first professional contract in September 2024 and made his Ligue 1 debut in April 2025 against Lille, later adding another appearance against Lyon. Peter has since recorded 24 appearances across all competitions with three goals, while also earning his first caps with France U19 and scoring once in his first four matches. He is currently dealing with a minor hamstring injury but should return in upcoming fixtures and play a decent role in the final stretch of the season with the SCO.