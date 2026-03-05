Prosper Peter Injury: Late call against Nantes

Peter (hamstring) is dealing with some discomfort and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Prosper felt some discomfort in his hamstring. We'll see if he's available. Otherwise, the group is doing well."

Peter picked up some hamstring discomfort during a recent training session and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Nantes as he still needs to be evaluated after the final session. The striker started the last match but appears to have lost his spot in the starting XI to Goduine Koyalipou, who would be in line for an expanded role if Peter is ultimately ruled out.