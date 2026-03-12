Prosper Peter Injury: Late call against Nice

Peter (hamstring) trained partially with the team this week and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "This week, Prosper trained with the group as well as on his own. I think he could be in the group for this weekend, we'll see."

Peter could be in line to return for Saturday's clash against the Aiglons after getting some partial work in with the squad during training this week. The striker has been dealing with a hamstring issue and will likely come down to a late fitness test following the final session before kickoff. That said, even if he gets the green light, a spot in the starting XI isn't guaranteed as he's battling Amine Sbai and Goduine Koyalipou for minutes in the SCO attack.