Prosper Peter headshot

Prosper Peter Injury: Misses call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Peter (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Nantes, the club posted.

Peter misses the squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes after picking up hamstring discomfort during a recent training session. The striker had been a late call after needing evaluation following the final training session but is ultimately not cleared to play. Goduine Koyalipou is therefore in line for an expanded role up front.

