Prosper Peter Injury: Misses call Saturday
Peter (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Nantes, the club posted.
Peter misses the squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes after picking up hamstring discomfort during a recent training session. The striker had been a late call after needing evaluation following the final training session but is ultimately not cleared to play. Goduine Koyalipou is therefore in line for an expanded role up front.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now