Prosper Peter Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Peter is out for Sunday's season finale against Brest due to a hamstring injury, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Peter was forced off at halftime of the club's last match, and that will lead to his absence for the season finale, with the injury too much to play through. This is rough for both the player and squad, as he has started in their past four games, ending his season with 14 starts in 29 appearances to go along with five goals. That said, Goduine Koyalipou is likely to start at forward in his place.