Prosper Peter Injury: Suffers face blow

Peter suffered a blow to the face in training this week and was at the hospital Friday to undergo further scans that revealed no fracture, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Prosper was in the hospital yesterday. He took a blow, a kick to the face. He doesn't have any fractures, which is good."

Peter took a hit to the head in training this week, but follow-up tests at the hospital Friday confirmed there's no fracture. The striker is now expected to use the international break to recover and should be back in the mix in early April. He may need to wear a protective mask, though that won't keep him off the pitch.