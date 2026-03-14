Prosper Peter News: Available against Nice

Peter (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's clash against Nice, the club posted.

Peter missed the last game with a hamstring issue but the striker is trending back in the right direction after getting back into partial team training, which is enough to put him in the mix for Saturday's clash against the Aiglons. He has mostly operated as a bench option over the past few months and is expected to return to that role. Peter will likely compete with Amine Sbai and Goduine Koyalipou for minutes moving forward.