Prosper Peter News: Back available against Lyon

Peter (face) returned to full team training this week and is an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to Ouest France.

Peter had missed the trip to Lens before the break after taking a hit to the face, but the international window gave him exactly the time he needed to recover. The striker was back working normally alongside his teammates at La Baumette, a straightforward return after tests had already confirmed no fracture last week. Peter is fully available for Sunday's clash and is expected to slot back into his usual role in Angers' attack.