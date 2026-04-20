Prosper Peter News: Back-to-back on scoresheet
Peter scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.
Peter's goal from the bench in his previous outing earned him a starting berth here and he justified the decision, posing a consistent threat throughout the game. The forward led his side in shots with a season-high four attempts, converting one to score his team's only goal of the match.
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