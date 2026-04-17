Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Doutbful against Strasbourg

Frankowski (undisclosed) was absent from Friday's training session two days before Sunday's clash at Strasbourg, raising serious doubts over his availability for the fixture, according to Ouest France.

Frankowski has been dealing with numerous muscular issues this season and no details have been provided on the nature of this new issue, and with the game coming up fast on Sunday, his chances of featuring appear slim. The good news for Rennes is that Alidu Seidu has been the regular starter at right-back in recent weeks, meaning Frankowski's potential absence is unlikely to disrupt the starting lineup in any meaningful way for the clash at the Meinau.