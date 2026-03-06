Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Frankowsk (calf) is a late call for Sunday's match against Nice, according to manager Frank Haise. "Frankie had a slightly lighter program, but he also partially resumed training with the group. We'll see after Saturday's session if he's available."

Frankowski is looking to return from a four-match spell on the sidelines as he recovers from a calf injury, left to be a late call following Saturday's training. That said, it doesn't appear he is yet at full health, likely unable to start immediately. However, with 14 starts in 16 appearances this campaign, he is their regular on the right flank of the defense, likely to earn back a starting role once testing his legs.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
