Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Likely against Nantes
Frankowski (strain) returned to team training Friday and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Nantes, according to Francois Rauzy of France Bleu.
Frankowski had been ruled out of the Strasbourg fixture after picking up a slight muscle strain earlier in the week, with coach Franck Haise flagging his return as imminent. The Polish right-back has been a regular starter for Rennes when fit, featuring in 15 of his 19 appearances this season, and his return to the training pitch is a welcome development as the club heads into the final stretch of the campaign. Alidu Seidu had stepped in to cover at right-back against Strasbourg but should now return to a backup role with Frankowski back in the fold.
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