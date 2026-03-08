Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Frankowski (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Nice.

Frankowski was looking to be an option for Sunday with some late testing, but he appears to have failed after he was left off the team sheet. This is the fifth straight absence, likely to return soon after the close call against Nice.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
