Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Option for return
Frankowski (calf) is an option for Sunday's match against Lille, according to Francois Rauzy of ICI Armorique.
Frankowski has been out for around five weeks and looks to finally be set for a return, cleared for action Sunday. This is massive news for the club, as the midfielder has been a regular starter on the right, likely to reassume his spot at right midfielder. However, they may be more cautious and play him off the bench, with Mahamadou Nagida as a possible replacement.
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