Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Remains out
Frankowski (strain) wasn't included in the matchday squad for Sunday's derby against Nantes despite returning to training ahead of the fixture, the club posted.
Frankowski had appeared on track to return after completing team training sessions during the week, but the club ultimately decided not to risk him in the derby. The Polish right-back has been a regular starter for Rennes when fit across 15 of his 19 appearances this season, and his continued absence is a situation to monitor heading into the final fixtures of the campaign. Seidu is expected to hold the starting role until Frankowski is fully cleared to return without any lingering concerns from the strain.
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