Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Still not training Friday

Frankowski (calf) was still not training Friday and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Francois Rauzy from ICI Armorique.

Frankowski is still battling a calf issue and was not out on the training pitch Friday. The defender remains questionable for Sunday's showdown against AJA, with his status likely hinging on the final session before kickoff. He has been a consistent fixture in the starting XI all season, but the arrival of new head coach Franck Haise could reshuffle the deck and potentially cut into his role and minutes moving forward.