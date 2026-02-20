Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Still not training Friday
Frankowski (calf) was still not training Friday and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Francois Rauzy from ICI Armorique.
Frankowski is still battling a calf issue and was not out on the training pitch Friday. The defender remains questionable for Sunday's showdown against AJA, with his status likely hinging on the final session before kickoff. He has been a consistent fixture in the starting XI all season, but the arrival of new head coach Franck Haise could reshuffle the deck and potentially cut into his role and minutes moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. PolandNovember 30, 2022
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19July 12, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18July 3, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16June 20, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11May 8, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More