Frankowski was forced off at halftime of the friendly against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the international break. The right back will return to Rennes to undergo further examination to determine if he will need additional time to recover. Frankowski has struggled during the first stretch of the season with his new club because of injuries, and his absence will likely force a change in the starting lineup. If coach Habib Beye opts for a back four, Alidu Seidu is expected to start in his place, while a back five would see one of the midfielders fill in, with Valentin Rongier, Mahdi Camara, or Ludovic Blas all available. Blas occupied that spot the last time Frankowski missed a game against Nantes.