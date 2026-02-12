Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Won't face PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Frankowski (calf) is out for Friday's match against PSG, according to L'Equipe.

Frankoswki had to be absent from the club's last outing with a calf injury and will receive the same fate Saturday, not yet an option for play. This will leave the right flank open once again as they lose a regular starter. That said, he will eye a return next match, with Arnaud Nordin a possible replacement on the flank.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 30, 2022
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 12, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 3, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 20, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 8, 2019