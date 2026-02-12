Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Won't face PSG

Frankowski (calf) is out for Friday's match against PSG, according to L'Equipe.

Frankoswki had to be absent from the club's last outing with a calf injury and will receive the same fate Saturday, not yet an option for play. This will leave the right flank open once again as they lose a regular starter. That said, he will eye a return next match, with Arnaud Nordin a possible replacement on the flank.