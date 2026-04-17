Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Won't play vs. Strasbourg
Frankowski (strain) won't be an option for Sunday's game at Strasbourg, according to manager Franck Haise. "Frankie (Frankowski) had a slight muscle strain at the beginning of the week; we should have him back after Strasbourg."
Frankowski couldn't recover from a muscular strain he sustained at the beginning of the week, but the manager revealed he's expected to be available right after this match. Frankowski has been starting often when available, as he's been part of the XI in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. With him out Sunday, expect Alidu Seidu to start at right-back.
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