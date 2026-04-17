Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski Injury: Won't play vs. Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Frankowski (strain) won't be an option for Sunday's game at Strasbourg, according to manager Franck Haise. "Frankie (Frankowski) had a slight muscle strain at the beginning of the week; we should have him back after Strasbourg."

Frankowski couldn't recover from a muscular strain he sustained at the beginning of the week, but the manager revealed he's expected to be available right after this match. Frankowski has been starting often when available, as he's been part of the XI in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. With him out Sunday, expect Alidu Seidu to start at right-back.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 30, 2022
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 12, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 3, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 20, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 8, 2019