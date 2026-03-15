Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Frankowski (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lille.

Frankowski was likely to be fit Sunday and is, with the defender given a bench spot. After five games out, it is no surprise the club is easing him back into action, likely to return to a starting role on the right flank soon after his return.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
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