Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Makes bench
Frankowski (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Lille.
Frankowski was likely to be fit Sunday and is, with the defender given a bench spot. After five games out, it is no surprise the club is easing him back into action, likely to return to a starting role on the right flank soon after his return.
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