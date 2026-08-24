Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Provides assist in draw
Frankowski assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.
Frankowski delivered the assist for Esteban Lepaul's goal with a precise cutback after Mousa Tamari's clever heel flick opened the defense. The winger added one chance created, two crosses and two interceptions in an energetic display from the right flank. After recording one goal and two assists across 12 Ligue 1 appearances last season, Frankowski has made an encouraging start to the campaign and should remain an important creative option moving forward.
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