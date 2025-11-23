Frankowski was heavily involved down the right, supplying four crosses and seeing a couple of balls into the box blocked as Rennes pushed for a second goal. He delivered the corner that Breel Embolo headed in to give the Bretons a three-goal lead, rewarding his consistent delivery from set pieces. Defensively he contributed three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances, but his offensive work proved decisive for Rennes with a season-high five chances created, which capped what was likely his best performance in a Stade Rennais shirt.