Frankowski regained full fitness after being questionable during the week with a muscle issue, and he made his presence felt with a header in the 49th minute of the victory. Furthermore, he returned to set-piece duties following a series of six games in which he didn't take a single corner kick. However, he has lacked success in terms of crosses lately with a mere 17-percent accuracy in his deliveries across the last three matchups. He'll likely hold attacking upside if he continues to act as a right wing-back in the future.