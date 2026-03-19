Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Frankowski is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to Ouest France.

Frankowski picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the April. 4. showdown against Brest after the international break. The right-back had been a locked-in starter before his recent calf issue, so this absence should keep Mahamadou Nagida in the starting XI moving forward.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
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