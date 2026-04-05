Przemyslaw Frankowski headshot

Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Frankowski is back from suspension and is an option moving forward.

Frankowski is getting back into the squad for the next contest, returning after a one-game ban. He started in the match before his suspension and is likely to maintain the spot, recording 15 starts in 18 appearances this season to go along with one goal and two assists.

Przemyslaw Frankowski
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Przemyslaw Frankowski See More
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 30, 2022
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 12, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 3, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 16
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 20, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 8, 2019