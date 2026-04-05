Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Suspension over
Frankowski is back from suspension and is an option moving forward.
Frankowski is getting back into the squad for the next contest, returning after a one-game ban. He started in the match before his suspension and is likely to maintain the spot, recording 15 starts in 18 appearances this season to go along with one goal and two assists.
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