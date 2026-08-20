Puso Dithejane News: Provides early advantage

Dithejane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC.

Dithejane was in the right spot at the right time, putting away a shot in the fourth minute to give Chicago the early 1-0 lead in this match. The forward has his confidence back after coming off the bench in the previous game, and he has a good chance to keep scoring with New York Red Bulls up next. NYRB have conceded 42 times through 20 MLS matches.