Puso Dithejane News: Provides early advantage
Dithejane scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC.
Dithejane was in the right spot at the right time, putting away a shot in the fourth minute to give Chicago the early 1-0 lead in this match. The forward has his confidence back after coming off the bench in the previous game, and he has a good chance to keep scoring with New York Red Bulls up next. NYRB have conceded 42 times through 20 MLS matches.
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