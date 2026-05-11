Puso Dithejane News: Two shots off bench

Dithejane generated two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Dithejane subbed onto the pitch in the 61st minute Saturday, replacing Jonathan Bamba. He had a solid outing as he put his first shot on target this season and also created one chance. While he is not set to get many starts this season it will be interesting to see what the young forward will be able to contribute in limited minutes.