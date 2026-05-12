Quentin Merlin News: Assists in victory

Merlin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Paris FC.

Merlin delivered an excellent corner for teammate Esteban Lepaul to head home the equalizer. The fullback has continued to impress going forward this season, recording five assists and 40 chances created, numbers that place him among the top attacking fullbacks in Ligue 1. His defensive work has also been important, contributing 55 tackles while playing a major role in a Rennes side that has kept 10 clean sheets this season. Merlin's next fixture comes against Marseille, who sit sixth in the table, making it a difficult matchup.