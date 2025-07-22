Quentin Merlin News: Dealt to Rennes

Merlin has completed a transfer to Rennes from Marseille, according to his former club.

Merlin will remain in France but will make a change of club's this offseason, sent to Rennes after a year with Marseille. He started in 21 of his 27 appearances last season while notching a goal and three assists, a decent display but not enough to keep him around. He should fall into a similar role with Rennes, likely to see starting time and possibly capitalize in a team where he may shine a bit more than in Marseille.