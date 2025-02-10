Quentin Merlin News: Eight crosses in win

Merlin recorded three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Merlin delivered eight crosses on Sunday but missed two clear chances that should have resulted in goals. The first came from a precise pass over the defense by Ismael Bennacer, but his shot went straight at the keeper. The second was a left-footed effort from inside the box that missed the target. The Frenchman has struggled with decision-making and one-on-one situations, which could put his starting role at risk. Amar Dedic, the newcomer from Bosnia, made an immediate impact off the bench, linking well with the forwards and showing confidence in duels. Both will likely compete for a starting spot moving forward.