Quentin Ndjantou headshot

Quentin Ndjantou Injury: Back in individual sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ndjantou (hamstring) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable, according to the club.

Ndjantou had undergone surgery to repair a right hamstring injury earlier in the season and has been working through a lengthy rehabilitation process ever since, making his return to individual sessions a meaningful step forward. He is not yet ready to rejoin collective training and will not feature against Paris FC, with PSG monitoring his progress carefully as they prepare for the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30. That said, Ndjantou is only a bench option for PSG and is unlikely to feature in that significant clash.

Quentin Ndjantou
Paris Saint-Germain
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