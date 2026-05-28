Quentin Ndjantou Injury: Will travel with squad

Ndjantou (hamstring) has been included in the squad for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest, according to L'Equipe.

Ndjantou had been working through his rehabilitation from the right hamstring surgery he underwent earlier in the season, making his inclusion in the squad for the biggest game of PSG's season a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The young midfielder is expected to serve as a bench option rather than featuring from the start, but his presence in the squad gives coach Luis Enrique additional offensive options for the Budapest showpiece against the Gunners.