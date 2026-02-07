Ndjantou returned to full team training this week, but follow-up scans on his hamstring led the club to green-light surgery, a move that will keep him sidelined for several months. PSG has not officially ruled him out for the season, though a return before the end of the campaign looks unlikely at this stage. Ndjantou is a young prospect within the squad and he was expected to contribute off the bench during the second half of the season, so his absence is a setback and thins the team's overall depth.