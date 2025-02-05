Quilindschy Hartman Injury: Returns Sunday, injured Wednesday

Hartman appeared for 10 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Ajax but is out for Wednesday's match against PSV, according to his club.

Hartman has finally made his return over the weekend, seeing a short stint off the bench after a long absence due to knee surgery. However, he is back on the injury list, missing Wednesday's Cup match due to undisclosed issues. That said, it appears to be more of a cautious move, with the defender not being overworked after his return Sunday. He currently isn't registered for UCL play but could be for the knockout stages if deemed fit, so he will hope there are no underlying issues.