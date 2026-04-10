Quilindschy Hartman News: Back in major role

Hartman started in the last two Premier League games, tallying one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate), five tackles (two won) and five clearances over 164 minutes of play.

Hartman has been selected over Lucas Pires as a left-back with the team opting for a four-man defense in the last couple of games. The Dutchman, who had been scarcely used between December and February, has regained a spot in the rotation and could now continue to produce at both ends of the field. However, he may hold limited clean sheet chances, and he's no longer taking corner kicks as he did at the beginning of the season.