Quilindschy Hartman News: Sets up opener

Hartman assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Hartman provided the assist for Zian Flemming's goal, registering his fifth league assist of the season and his first goal contribution since late October.The left back also produced a solid defensive effort despite the heavy defeat, recording nine defensive contributions overall, including four tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances.