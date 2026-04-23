Quilindschy Hartman News: Two shots from defense
Hartman registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.
Hartman would end the match tied for the lead shot taker for Burnley, a rare sight for a defender. However, it showed their struggle to get much against the Premier League giants, defending much of the time while having a few corners and breakaways. He also recorded two interceptions, four clearances and 10 tackles in the defense.
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