Quilindschy Hartman headshot

Quilindschy Hartman News: Two shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Hartman registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Hartman would end the match tied for the lead shot taker for Burnley, a rare sight for a defender. However, it showed their struggle to get much against the Premier League giants, defending much of the time while having a few corners and breakaways. He also recorded two interceptions, four clearances and 10 tackles in the defense.

Quilindschy Hartman
Burnley
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