Quinn Sullivan headshot

Quinn Sullivan Injury: Working on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Sullivan (knee) was shown doing slight drills on the grass and kicking the ball in a video posted by the club Tuesday.

Sullivan might still be several weeks away from returning to competitive action after dealing with an ACL tear since October, but his increased workload is a good sign as he looks to play at some point in the 2026 season. The young attacker was very active in the 2025 MLS campaign, tallying two goals and seven assists across 28 games. Milan Iloski and Indiana Vassilev will be expected to stay busy on the wings while Sullivan remains out.

Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
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