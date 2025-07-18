Quinn Sullivan News: Active display in win

Sullivan had three shots (one on target), created one chance, sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Sullivan was very active on the attacking end, using his skill and constant movement to generate scoring opportunities. However, his biggest contribution didn't get into the stat sheet as his pass for Tai Baribo to open the scoring in the 37th minute was deflected by a defender. Despite not getting his eight assist of the season, the attacker showed once again why he's been one of his team's most reliable fantasy performers this year.