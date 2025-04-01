Fantasy Soccer
Quinn Sullivan headshot

Quinn Sullivan News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Sullivan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Sullivan was able to assist a late goal from Daniel Gazdag, but t wasn't enough as Philadelphia lost 2-1 Saturday. He sits joint-seventh with 38 crosses this year, and the stats show as he now sits on three assists this season, which is joind-third in the league.

Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
