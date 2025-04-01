Quinn Sullivan News: Assists in loss

Sullivan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Sullivan was able to assist a late goal from Daniel Gazdag, but t wasn't enough as Philadelphia lost 2-1 Saturday. He sits joint-seventh with 38 crosses this year, and the stats show as he now sits on three assists this season, which is joind-third in the league.