Quinn Sullivan News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Sullivan recorded his sixth assist of the season Saturday as he set up Tai Baribo's goal in the 79th minute. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he now has created 27 through 12 starts this season. He also took three shots and recorded one inaccurate cross before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Chris Donovan.