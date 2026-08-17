Quinn Sullivan News: Assists in win
Sullivan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus New York City FC.
Sullivan made another appearance off the bench Sunday, recording his first assist of the season. He is still working his way back from an ACL injury, making four substitute appearances and logging 96 minutes. During that span, he has registered 13 crosses and seven shots as he continues to build fitness.
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