Quinn Sullivan News: Goal contribution double.
Sullivan scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United.
Sullivan had his best outing of the season Saturday, seeing two goal contributions in the win. He would first score in the 27th minute before assisting on Tai Baribo's goal in the 84th minute. He now has one goal and four assists in nine appearances this season.
