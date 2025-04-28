Quinn Sullivan News: Goal contribution Saturday

Sullivan assisted once to go with six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over D.C. United.

Sullivan saw his second consecutive match with a goal contribution Saturday, as he earned an assist after scoring a goal and an assist in the club's last outing. Not to mention, he now has four goal contributions in his past five games. The midfielder continues his solid campaign, with one goal and five assists in 10 appearances (10 starts).