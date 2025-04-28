Fantasy Soccer
Quinn Sullivan

Quinn Sullivan News: Goal contribution Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Sullivan assisted once to go with six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over D.C. United.

Sullivan saw his second consecutive match with a goal contribution Saturday, as he earned an assist after scoring a goal and an assist in the club's last outing. Not to mention, he now has four goal contributions in his past five games. The midfielder continues his solid campaign, with one goal and five assists in 10 appearances (10 starts).

Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
