Quinn Sullivan News: Misses penalty in loss

Sullivan had one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Nashville.

Sullivan had a spot kick denied by the goalkeeper in stoppage time against Nashville. Other than that, the attacker was very active on the left wing while delivering various set-piece crosses throughout the game. His two assists remain tied as the second-highest figure on the squad in 2025, although he's yet to score and has failed to get directly involved in a goal in the last two clashes. Still, he should continue to feature in an offensive spot in most fixtures.