Quinn Sullivan News: Provides assist in victory

Sullivan's pinpoint, back-post cross setup the go-ahead goal for Philadelphia, giving them a lead they would not relinquish in their 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. The midfielder added four tackles (zero won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Sullivan scored five goals and supplied eight assists over 34 appearances (25 starts) for Philadelphia during the 2024 MLS season.