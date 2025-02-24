Fantasy Soccer
Quinn Sullivan headshot

Quinn Sullivan News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Sullivan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC.

Sullivan's pinpoint, back-post cross setup the go-ahead goal for Philadelphia, giving them a lead they would not relinquish in their 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. The midfielder added four tackles (zero won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Sullivan scored five goals and supplied eight assists over 34 appearances (25 starts) for Philadelphia during the 2024 MLS season.

Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
