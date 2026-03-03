Quinten Timber Injury: Could return in league play

Timber (shoulder) is ruled out for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Toulouse but could be back for Saturday's Ligue 1 game for the rematch, according to coach Habib Beye, per FC Marseille.

Timber dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's win in the Olympico and has been ruled out for Wednesday's Coupe de France showdown against Toulouse. That said, the midfielder could be back in the mix for Saturday's rematch with the TeFeCe, which would be a major boost for the Olympians given he has locked down a starting spot in the heart of midfield since arriving in the winter transfer window. Until he is fully up to speed, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Himad Abdelli are expected to shoulder a bigger workload in the center of the pitch.